Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several research firms have commented on CURV. William Blair downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 137,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Stock Performance

NYSE CURV opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $347.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Torrid’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

