Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $16.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 675,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,257,000 after purchasing an additional 561,979 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at $30,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 317.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 83,311 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 2.5 %

DNUT opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.97%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

