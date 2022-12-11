nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $36.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.73.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,005 shares of company stock valued at $527,079 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 187.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. nCino has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.35.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

