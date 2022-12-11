Brokerages Set Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Price Target at $87.50

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Separately, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($77.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.01.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

