Brokerages Set Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Target Price at $680.50

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $680.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Lonza Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

See Also

