Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $24.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($32.63) to €29.20 ($30.74) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €18.90 ($19.89) to €19.60 ($20.63) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of VLPNY opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

