McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $395.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $409.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,233 shares of company stock worth $8,627,753. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 887.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,603,000 after purchasing an additional 210,210 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $371.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.22 and a 200-day moving average of $350.43. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a one year low of $228.19 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Analysts expect that McKesson will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

