Analysts Set CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Target Price at $30.67

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
CVR Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.47.
CVR Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
