Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $33.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.44.

NRIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.63. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

