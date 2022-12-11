Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) PT at $39.57

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,930 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,451,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,559,000 after buying an additional 805,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 727,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,435,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

