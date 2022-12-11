Brokerages Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target at $11.26

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.26.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CRARY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.16) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €13.80 ($14.53) to €10.20 ($10.74) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.74) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.63) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Crédit Agricole stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
