Brokerages Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target at $11.26

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRARY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.16) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €13.80 ($14.53) to €10.20 ($10.74) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.74) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.63) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

