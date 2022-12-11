Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $188.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $145.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.69. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $143.72 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

