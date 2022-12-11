Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Target Price at $212.83

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($200.00) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($342.11) to €257.00 ($270.53) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($320.00) to €310.00 ($326.32) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

