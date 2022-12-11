Brokerages Set Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) PT at $7.92

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $4.25 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lucid Diagnostics news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 33,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $57,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.09.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

