Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPR. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $15,108,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Stories

