DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group Price Performance

DHX opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $251.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.78, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.19. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in DHI Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.