StockNews.com Upgrades James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to Buy

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JHX stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $41.64.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $997.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 99,243 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares during the period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.