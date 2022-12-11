ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

ECOM has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair lowered ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.03.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $667.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $74,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,307.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.