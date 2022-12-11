Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Continental Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 23,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

