Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $92.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Catalent Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 36.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.