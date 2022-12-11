Stifel Nicolaus Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$94.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$89.45.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$82.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$58.32 and a 1-year high of C$85.88.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total value of C$236,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$945,120. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $792,488.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.