Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$89.45.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$82.43 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$58.32 and a 52-week high of C$85.88. The stock has a market cap of C$23.68 billion and a PE ratio of 32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.97.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total value of C$396,568.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,143,946.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $792,488.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

