Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.14.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $547,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Verint Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Verint Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verint Systems by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

