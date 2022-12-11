Wedbush Trims Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price to $45.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -99.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $966,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 184,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

