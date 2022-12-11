Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNT. Wedbush cut their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,253,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,619,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after buying an additional 521,003 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verint Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,085,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Verint Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

