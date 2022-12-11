TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.86. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,060,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,471.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 98,238 shares of company stock valued at $400,475. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

