PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.25. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

Insider Activity at PBF Logistics

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,042,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,598,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,000. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,929,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after buying an additional 1,337,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 446.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,008,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after buying an additional 2,458,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after buying an additional 829,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 588,037 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 198,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.



PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.



