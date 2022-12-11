PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
PBF Logistics Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of PBFX stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.25. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.60.
Insider Activity at PBF Logistics
In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,042,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,598,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,000. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Logistics
PBF Logistics Company Profile
PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.
