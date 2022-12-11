Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.49 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 57.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 442,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 452,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 372,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,048 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 475,815 shares in the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

