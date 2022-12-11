Comparing Bowlero (BOWL) & Its Rivals

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bowlero to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million -$29.93 million -22.16 Bowlero Competitors $970.13 million -$47.77 million 3.19

Bowlero’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Bowlero Competitors 833.50% -53.25% 75.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Bowlero and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.3% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bowlero has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s peers have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bowlero and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bowlero Competitors 17 167 377 4 2.65

Bowlero currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 29.65%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 46.91%. Given Bowlero’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Bowlero peers beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.