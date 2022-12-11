fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) vs. International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of International Media Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Media Acquisition and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A fuboTV 1 2 3 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

fuboTV has a consensus price target of $8.11, suggesting a potential upside of 233.63%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

This table compares International Media Acquisition and fuboTV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.88 million N/A N/A fuboTV $638.35 million 0.74 -$382.84 million ($3.10) -0.78

International Media Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV.

Profitability

This table compares International Media Acquisition and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -0.77% fuboTV -56.69% -86.28% -38.23%

Volatility & Risk

International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

