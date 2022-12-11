Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

