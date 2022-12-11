Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
