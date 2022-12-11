Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 20,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $174,187.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,062,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,347,769.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 224,190 shares of company stock worth $1,991,906 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

