Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $151.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.41 and its 200 day moving average is $139.38. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $176.63.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jill Hudkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $309,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,915.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,176,181. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,693,000 after acquiring an additional 171,026 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

