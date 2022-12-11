Critical Survey: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LightPath Technologies and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meta Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 154.46%. Meta Materials has a consensus price target of 3.75, indicating a potential upside of 164.08%. Given Meta Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Materials is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -12.69% -14.14% -8.48% Meta Materials -845.99% -25.59% -20.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Meta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $35.56 million 0.85 -$3.54 million ($0.16) -7.00 Meta Materials $4.08 million 125.82 -$91.00 million -0.33 -4.30

LightPath Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Meta Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as through catalog and distribution channels in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

