Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) versus Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Head to Head Comparison

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nabriva Therapeutics and Precigen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precigen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Nabriva Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,400.00%. Precigen has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 476.92%. Given Nabriva Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nabriva Therapeutics is more favorable than Precigen.

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -133.25% -120.02% -76.01% Precigen 33.55% -82.23% -24.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Precigen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $28.90 million 2.12 -$49.45 million ($19.71) -0.10 Precigen $103.87 million 3.13 -$92.17 million $0.12 13.00

Nabriva Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precigen. Nabriva Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precigen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Precigen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Precigen beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L. lactis is a food-grade bacterium. Additionally, it provides RheoSwitch, an inducible gene switch system that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression; kill switches to selectively eliminate cell therapies in vivo; tissue-specific promoters; UltraCAR-T platform for the treatment of cancer; AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, a library of proprietary adenovectors for the gene delivery; and ActoBiotics platform, genetically modified bacteria that deliver proteins and peptides at mucosal sites. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; and Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

