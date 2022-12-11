Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) & Vale (NYSE:VALE) Critical Review

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Vale has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vale and Sigma Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $54.50 billion 1.43 $24.74 billion $4.30 3.94 Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -71.58

Profitability

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vale and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 45.53% 53.54% 22.41% Sigma Lithium N/A -31.42% -29.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vale and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 4 7 0 2.64 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vale currently has a consensus target price of $18.35, indicating a potential upside of 8.32%. Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

Vale beats Sigma Lithium on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts nickel and its by-products, such as gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others, as well as copper. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

