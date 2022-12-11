Analysts Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT at 12.79

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 12.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVCM stock opened at 6.32 on Thursday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 5.87 and a 12 month high of 17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of 9.68.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.13. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of 158.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 159.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

