Analysts Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT at 12.79

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 12.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce Stock Up 2.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVCM stock opened at 6.32 on Thursday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 5.87 and a 12 month high of 17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of 9.68.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.13. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of 158.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 159.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverCommerce

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.