Brokerages Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) PT at $17.71

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

LZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.60. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.