Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Target Price at $86.00

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
Acadia Healthcare Price Performance
ACHC stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $89.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.