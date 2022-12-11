Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Target Price at $86.00

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

ACHC stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

