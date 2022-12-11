Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $4.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.55. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 81.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 478,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 215,345 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $7,369,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.