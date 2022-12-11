Analysts Set EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Target Price at $315.00

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.00.

EQBBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 230 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $19.00 on Thursday. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

