Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target at $5.88

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.88.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,118 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 904.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,662,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,791 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,277,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.99%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.