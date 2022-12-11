FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $45.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FBK stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.01. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in FB Financial by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

