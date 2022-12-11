Analysts Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Price Target at $11.92

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE OLO opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. OLO has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

Insider Transactions at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. Research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,069 shares of company stock worth $47,574. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OLO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in OLO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in OLO by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.