Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $14.26 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.26.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,666,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,277,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

