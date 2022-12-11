InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) and Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Head to Head Analysis

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) and Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InterCure and Alaunos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCure 0 0 0 0 N/A Alaunos Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Alaunos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 311.12%. Given Alaunos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alaunos Therapeutics is more favorable than InterCure.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

InterCure has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaunos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.0% of InterCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of InterCure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InterCure and Alaunos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCure 9.06% 6.74% 4.27% Alaunos Therapeutics N/A -88.31% -49.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterCure and Alaunos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCure $68.00 million 2.83 $1.45 million $0.24 18.75 Alaunos Therapeutics $400,000.00 328.65 -$78.75 million ($0.19) -3.20

InterCure has higher revenue and earnings than Alaunos Therapeutics. Alaunos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InterCure beats Alaunos Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCure

(Get Rating)

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector. InterCure Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with PGEN Therapeutics, Inc.; research and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and a patent license agreement, and research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2022. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

