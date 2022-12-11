Contrasting Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIH) & The Competition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) is one of 709 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Summit Healthcare Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 113 595 907 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.94%. Given Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Healthcare Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A 46.53% 8.78% Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 10.76% -59.67% 2.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A -$550,000.00 12.50 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors $1.63 billion $82.64 million 29.51

Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Healthcare Acquisition. Summit Healthcare Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Healthcare Acquisition peers beat Summit Healthcare Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

