Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Lowered to C$11.75

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark upped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities set a C$13.50 price target on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares assumed coverage on Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARR stock opened at C$8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$229.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.02. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.13 million. Research analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

