Scotiabank Lowers Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$3.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cormark cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.81.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$1.93 and a 1 year high of C$5.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.16.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

