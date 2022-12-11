Cormark Increases Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$17.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Cormark from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares began coverage on Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$8.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$229.35 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 102.67 and a quick ratio of 102.67. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$14.73.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.13 million. Research analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

